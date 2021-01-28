McLean County has 12 additional positive coronavirus cases as of Jan. 26, putting the county at 146 active cases, according to the Green River District Health Department.
Coronavirus testing is available at the McLean County Health Center on Feb. 3, 10 and 17 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Health First is also offering drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in the Calhoun Baptist Church parking lot.
The county’s incidence rate is 63.3, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The incidence rate is keeping the county in the red.
Statewide, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, there have been 347,836 total positive cases, 3,460 deaths and 41,760 who have recovered.
On Jan. 25, Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a press release that Kentucky’s coronavirus positivity rate has dropped below 10%, the lowest it’s been since Dec. 31, 2020. It was also the lowest Monday number since Jan. 4.
“Our cases are way too high, but I think when you look at this it shows how important the steps we took are and how important the ability to be able to take steps is when you are facing exponential growth in cases,” Beshear said. “We believe that this decline is real, not just a result of maybe fewer tests happening, because we know the positivity rate is also going down.”
In the same press release, he announced that the state has already administered 88% of all the initial vaccine doses.
“Just last week, we administered the most doses we ever have, including second doses — 93,499 — and vaccinated the most people we ever have with initial doses — 82,511 people,” Beshear said. “The problem here is supply, supply, supply. We can vaccinate 250,000 Kentuckians per week, and we’re still building up our capabilities, but we’re only getting 56,000 new doses per week from the federal government.”
Beshear said he believes all long-term facilities, skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been given their first doses. If there is a facility that has not received vaccines, Beshear said to call the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
According to the press release, Kentuckians will be given an update later this week of how 1A, 1B and 1C qualified residents can sign up for vaccination appointments.
After a call with President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 team on Jan. 26, Beshear said he learned the government will increase the state’s vaccine supply by 17%.
“That is a great start,” Beshear said. “The other thing they are doing is guaranteeing a minimum supply for three straight weeks. One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after.”
Beshear also stated Tuesday that there have been two confirmed cases of the virus variant from the United Kingdom in the state.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
