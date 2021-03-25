McLean County has one new active COVID-19 case, making the total number of active cases 41, according to the Green River Health District.
The McLean County Health Center is offering COVID-19 testing on March 31 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Health First in Calhoun is now offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations every Thursday at Calhoun Baptist Church located at 315 Main Street. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine. Appointments can be made at healthfirstchc.net or 1-877-677-7017.
The county’s incidence rate is 7.8, leaving it in yellow, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Statewide, there have been 421,999 total positive cases with 5,814 deaths and 29,255 recovered cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The state’s positivity rate is 2.93%.
On March 23, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky broke a weekly vaccination record with 198,447 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine.
The previous vaccination weekly record was 165,217 during the week of March 9.
Beshear also announced on March 22 that the state is at its lowest positivity rate since July 3, 2020.
“We’ve come too far and we’ve lost too much to mess this up now,” he said. “So please continue to wear your masks until we get everybody vaccinated. And if you’re thinking about not taking the vaccine, think harder. Think about all the individuals you can protect. Think about how much they need your help to ensure we can continue what we see today, of fewer and fewer cases and fewer and fewer losses.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
