As of April 10, McLean County has 45 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Green River District Health Department. There has been one new case reported.
The McLean County Health Center is offering COVID-19 testing on April 21 and 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Health First in Calhoun is offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations every Thursday at Calhoun Baptist Church located at 315 Main Street. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine. Appointments can be made at healthfirstchc.net or by calling 1-877-677-7017.
The county’s incidence rate as of April 13 is 3.1, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The county is still in the yellow.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, there have been 434,148 COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 6,261 reported deaths and 50,513 recovered cases. 5,197,557 Kentuckians have been tested. The state’s positivity rate is 3.20%.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced April 13 that Kentucky is temporarily pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the J&J vaccine pause after rare blood clotting conditions appeared in six Americans who received that certain vaccine. The six are out of 6.8 million Americans who have received it.
“Everyone should still get one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines during this pause,” Beshear said. “We cannot let this slow us down. The United States is going to get about 1.85 million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. We should be able to make up any loss of appointments. Stay calm — it looks like the risk here from the J&J vaccine is very, very small versus the really significant risk of being harmed by COVID.”
Beshear said President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated that the chance of developing blood clots after the J&J vaccine was less than one in one million.
On Monday, Beshear set the Team Kentucky Vaccine Challenge, which states that when 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of their vaccine, the state will remove most capacity restrictions.
“The question is, how quickly can we get there? With the vaccine supply we have, we could get there in as little as three-and-a-half weeks from now,” he said. “That minimum time frame might not be realistic, but we should get there in four to six weeks if we are intentional. We have to try everything to reach this point as quickly as possible. That will help us have a more normal summer than any of us could have imagined this winter.”
Masks will still be required and mass gatherings will still be limited until COVID-19 variants are under control and more children in the state are vaccinated.
According to Beshear, Kentucky has reported cases of the B-117 United Kingdom variant, the B-1427 and B-1429 California variants and the P1 Brazil variant.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
