According to the Green River District Health Department, McLean County has one new COVID-19 case. There are 43 active cases in the county, two more than last week.
“We are at a critical point in our COVID-19 response effort,” said GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton. “The virus is still circulating in our communities and it is too early to let up on the efforts that are driving the number of cases down. The vaccine will save lives. It is important for us to get as many people vaccinated as soon as we can. So when it is your turn, get vaccinated.”
The McLean County Health Center is offering COVID-19 testing on April 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Health First in Calhoun is offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations every Thursday at Calhoun Baptist Church located at 315 Main Street. Appointments are required for vaccination. Appointments can be made at healthfirstchc.net or by calling 1-877-677-7017.
McLean County’s incidence rate is 7.8, leaving the county in yellow, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Statewide, there are 426,073 total positive cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 6,065 deaths and 49,627 recovered cases. The state’s positivity rate is 2.90%.
On March 30, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has 751 new COVID-19 cases.
“We are on a positive trajectory — we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline — but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” Beshear said. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available to them.”
Beshear announced March 29 that more than 1.3 million Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.
“We’ve now vaccinated about 40% of Kentucky adults — a really exciting milestone,” he said. “We also believe we’ve vaccinated about 70% of Kentuckians who are age 70 and up.”
Kentuckians 40 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine. By April 12, all residents aged 16 and older will be eligible.
“Kentucky has been and remains the best performing state if all of our seven borders in terms of the percentage of our population that has had at least one dose of the vaccine — and that’s whether you look at the total population, the population 16 or older or the population 65 or older,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Please get the very first vaccine that’s available to you.”
Beshear and Stack emphasized that it is too early to relax all precautions as the B117 COVID-19 variant spreads in Kentucky and across the country.
“We now know that in at least 15 counties across the state, we have found COVID-19 variants, the predominant one being the B117 variant, associated with the U.K, and also some cases of the South African variant as well,” Stack said. “It’s really important that you take the vaccine as soon as you have the opportunity because if we allow this virus to spread too rapidly by not getting vaccinated, it has more of an opportunity to mutate and change, learning how to get more effective.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
