Daviess County and McLean County fiscal courts have entered into a two-week agreement that will allow the Daviess County Animal Control to respond to McLean County as needed for animal disturbances.
The two counties have entered into this agreement to accommodate McLean County while a new animal control officer is hired. The fiscal court hired William Bruce Miller, a McLean County resident to fill the position.
The agreement between the two counties will run through Aug. 2, and was presented to the
see officer/page a2
Daviess Fiscal Court as an executive order from Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, according to Fiscal Court Clerk Jenny Warren.
Daviess County Animal Control is available to respond to McLean animal runs as needed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency situations only, Warren said, with "first priority given to Daviess County Animal Control and care needs."
"Each call with be documented with the action taken and mileage recorded," Warren said, and McLean will reimburse Daviess at the end of the two weeks in accordance with the state mileage reimbursement rate.
McLean County Judge-Executive Edward West said until further notice, the McLean County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public, but people may still surrender animals to the Daviess County shelter. He said such an agreement has already been in place for years.
"We are required by statute to have an animal control person, or an agreement with a neighboring county or another institution to take (animals)," West said. "So we put out an ad for a part-time/on-call animal control officer."
Miller has access to the McLean animal shelter to hold animals for up to 72 hours if needed after which, they will be transported to the Daviess County shelter.
"The public will probably never notice the difference whatsoever," West said.
If problematic animal instances occur, McLean citizens are to call 9-1-1, West said, and they will be directed to the proper personnel.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
