A McLean County man was arrested Monday and charged with two federal offenses, in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, where a large group of people overran police and stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Jordan T. Revlett, 22, of Island, was charged by the FBI with unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct, after an informant directed federal officials to Snapchat videos Revlett had posted while allegedly inside the Capitol during the riot.
Revlett made his first appearance on the charges Monday afternoon by video conference in U.S. District Court.
That riot resulted in the death of a member of the Capitol Police, who died after being struck in the head.
House and Senate members, and Vice President Mike Pence, who were there to certify the results of the November presidential election, had to flee their chambers after rioters supporting defeated President Donald Trump entered the building, breaching both chambers and congressional offices. The rioters stole and destroyed property before being cleared from the building.
According to the criminal complaint, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip on Jan. 7 that Revlett had entered the Capitol during the riot. The informant included photos and video taken from Revlett’s Snapchat account.
The complaint says the video, displays the name “Jordan Revlett,” shows “a chaotic and noisy scene of a stream of people ascending the steps to an entrance of the Capitol building and entering the doorway.” The complaint says the video “was recorded from the perspective of someone who himself was ascending the steps and entering the doorway.”
During the video, a man can be heard yelling, “we’re in the ... Capitol.” Surveillance footage from the Capitol shows Revlett entering the Capitol at 2:35 p.m., the complaint says.
The video then switches to a scene of someone walking around the Capitol among others, while people chanting “let us through” can be heard, the complaint says.
The tip included a photo from inside the Capitol from the “Jordan Revlett” account, showing a line of officers guarding a hallway.
Also, the informant included another photo from the “Jordan Revlett” account, with a selfie of a man believed to be Revlett sitting in a vehicle. The photo contains the caption, “Just so you guys know a capitol police officer opened the door from inside to let us in,” the complaint says.
According to the complaint, Revlett was interviewed by FBI agents on Jan. 15. Revlett admitted the Snapchat video from inside the Capitol was his.
Revlett told agents he had driven to Washington, D.C. with his parents on Jan. 5.
On Jan. 6, Revlett and his parents attended the rally where Trump spoke, and then walked to the Capitol.
The complaint said Revlett admitted entering the Capitol, but “stated he did not break anything or participate in any violence.”
Revlett, who was wearing camouflage the day the Capitol was breached, “advised he did not see any signs that would have restricted his entry” and said an officer was behind the door “who did not try to stop his entry,” the complaint says.
The complaint alleges Revlett “willfully and knowingly” entered the Capitol, which was closed off and restricted.
According to the FBI, Revlett was arrested Monday in Owensoro is in federal custody.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
