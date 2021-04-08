McLean County has 45 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Green River District Health Department. There has been one new reported case of the coronavirus.
The McLean County Health Center is offering COVID-19 testing on April 14, 21 and 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Health First in Calhoun is offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations every Thursday at Calhoun Baptist Church located at 315 Main Street. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine. Appointments can be made at healthfirstchc.net or by calling 1-877-677-7017.
The county’s incidence rate is 6.2, leaving McLean County in the yellow, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
There have been 429,841 total positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 6,184 deaths, 5,110,656 total tests and 50,061 recovered cases. The state’s positivity rate is 2.89%.
“If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, look at our list of where you can get your shot of hope this week at vaccinemap.ky.gov,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a press conference on April 6. “If you’ve already been vaccinated, reach out to one friend or family member who is still trying to get signed up and see if you can help them. This is an all-hands-on-deck effort. We are in a race against harmful COVID-19 variants that could threaten the progress we’ve all sacrificed so much to achieve.”
Beshear announced on April 5 that now all residents aged 16 and older are eligible for a vaccine.
“Beginning today, Kentuckians as young as 16 can sign up for their shot of hope,” Beshear said on Monday. “This means Kentucky has beaten, by a full month, President Joe Biden’s goal and timeline for all Americans 16 and up being able to get the vaccine. These vaccines are our ticket out of this pandemic. They are not only safe; they are saving lives.”
Also on April 5, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, urged Kentuckians to receive a vaccine as soon as possible.
“We all need to get vaccinated as soon as we can so fewer variants have the opportunity to form,” Stack said. “We’ve got to stay vigilant. Wear your masks, wash your hands, socially distance and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
