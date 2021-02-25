As of Feb. 23, McLean County has 57 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Green River District Health Department. This is 19 less than the number of active cases last week. The county had no new cases reported on Feb. 23 and four new cases on Feb. 22.
The McLean County Health Center is offering free COVID-19 testing on March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
All testing requires pre-registration. Registration can be made through the GRDHD website at healthdepartment.org.
The GRDHD is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines to those in the 1A and 1B tiers. These tiers include healthcare workers, first responders, daycare workers and those who are 70 years old and older.
According to the GRDHD, as vaccines become available and appointment times allow, people in the 1C tier will be able to schedule a vaccination, with an emphasis on those who are 60 years old and older.
Kentuckians can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location and sign up for update notifications.
McLean County’s incidence rate is 15.5 as of Feb. 23, placing the county in orange, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, there have been 399,013 total positive cases across the state. There have been 4,476 deaths and 47,067 recovered cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Feb. 23 that he is issuing a new executive order, 2021-120, that recommends all school districts, including private schools, offer or expand a form of in-person learning opportunities beginning March 1.
“What we foresaw is that the safest way to expand in-person opportunities is to vaccinate all of our school personnel,” Beshear said. “Since then, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others have moved that way and other states have followed our lead.”
According to Beshear, if district personnel have not finished their vaccine series as of March 1, the order recommends some form of in-person learning begin seven days after second vaccine doses have been administered.
“Kentucky continues to be a national leader in vaccinating our school staff, and getting our kids back in the classroom safely remains a top priority for every Kentuckian — from the Governor to our littlest learners,” said Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “With this guidance, we hope to make the transition back to in-person learning as smooth and safe as possible.”
On Feb. 22, Beshear announced that COVID-19 cases have declined for six weeks straight in Kentucky. He reported the lowest number of new cases since Oct. 5.
“The trends are going in a positive direction, perhaps the most positive since the pandemic began,” Beshear said. “What that means is that we’re doing a good job.”
Beshear said he believes vaccines are “certainly” making an impact in the long-term care community.
“Hopefully we’ll see more of it in the overall state,” he said. “But we’re seeing more people wearing masks, engaging in social distancing, thinking about the number of contacts they have in their day, and it’s working.”
Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, provided an update on the federal pharmacy program for vaccines on Feb. 22.
“The good news is, we have wildly expanded our vaccine provider network in a very short time frame,” Stack said. “As of today, we have 47 independent pharmacies and 77 Walgreens pharmacies across the state participating in this program to help get vaccines to Kentuckians right in their local communities. We are going to continue to move progressively faster, getting closer and closer to where you live.”
On Feb. 21, the United States reached 500,000 deaths due to COVID-19. In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Beshear directed that all flags at all state office buildings be flown at half-staff until Feb. 26 at sunset.
“This country has now lost more than 500,000 Americans to the coronavirus,” Beshear said. “It is an almost unimaginable loss. While we have good news about the direction things are going, we’re going to emerge from this with a lot of scars inside and out. Let’s all remember that we’ve got to love one another and be patient with one another through that. While I hope that we are months away from the end of this virus, it’s going to take a little longer to process our collective grief.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
