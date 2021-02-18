McLean County has three additional COVID-19 cases, making the total 76 active cases, according to the Green River District Health Department.
The McLean County Health Center is offering COVID-19 testing at their office on Feb. 24 from 2-3 p.m.
The GRDHD released a press release Feb. 16 announcing they are still working to vaccinate residents in the 1A and 1B tiers. According to the press release, those tiers include healthcare workers, first responders, daycare workers and residents who are 70 years old or older.
As vaccine quantities and available appointment time allows, persons in Phase 1C, with an emphasis on those aged 60 years old and older, may also be scheduled for vaccination, according to the press release.
“The vaccine will save lives,” said GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton. “It is important for us to get as many people vaccinated as soon as we can.”
Horton said it is important to follow the three W’s. Those include wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing.
“This is crucial when interacting with anyone outside of your household, including friends, extended family, coworkers and in public settings,” Horton said. “Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind. Leaders of organizations like churches, team coaches and workplace supervisors are encouraged to lead by example and make wise decisions to protect those for whom you are responsible.”
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, McLean County is in orange with an incidence rate of 10.9.
Statewide, there have been 390,762 total positive cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 4,318 deaths and 46,074 recovered cases. The positivity for the state is 6.58%.
Gov. Andy Beshear sent out a press release on Feb. 16 stating that the federal government is increasing the state’s vaccine supply.
“The Biden Administration announced today that they will send 13.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to states per week, up from 11 million last week,” Beshear said. “The administration will also double the number of doses sent directly to retail pharmacies. Next week, Kentucky is expected to receive 87,860 vaccine doses.”
Beshear announced on Feb. 15 that child care workers are now included in Phase 1B and can sign up anywhere in the state that is currently offering vaccinations.
“We are seeing some of the best COVID-19 news that’s been out there since we began this fight,” he said. “These positive COVID-19 trends may be from the cold weather keeping people from going places that they would otherwise, but I think it’s more than that.”
Cabinet for Health and Family Services Inspector General Adam Mather gave an update Feb. 15 about vaccinations in long term care facilities.
“We are seeing really positive trends, not only in Kentucky as a whole, but specifically in long term care, which was hit very hard by COVID-19,” Mather said. “We’re seeing decreasing numbers of positive cases, hospitalization and deaths. Today is the first day that we’ve reported no facility in the state of Kentucky has 15 or more active cases.”
Mather said the cabinet is expanding the federal vaccination program for long term care into other residential spaces, including low-income, elderly congregate housing, Supports for Community Living residences and more.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
