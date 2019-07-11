• Jacob Griffin, 24, of the 1800 block of Ross Road, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
• Anidel Roblero Mendez, 42, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, possession of an open alcholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, second-degree wanton endangerment, and driving without an operator's license.
• Jesse E. Gray, 46, of the 100 block of Creekside Drive, was charged July 2 with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and driving without an operator's license.
• Sarah E. Beck, 32, of Hartford, was charged June 29 with receiving stolen property, over $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.