Ward Implement, a family owned and operated farm supply and service business in Beech Grove, has been serving the area for nearly 67 years.
In that time, the agribusiness has expanded to service multiple states, according to vice president and general manager Tim Ward.
From its humble beginnings as a farm and car repair shop more than 66 years ago, the business has grown to attract customers from all over.
Ward’s father, “Jeep” Ward, started the business in 1954 at the age of 16. He was working for a small car garage and decided to purchase it when the owner retired, turning it into what it is today.
“Dad was here when he was 13 working for a … garage here, and when he turned 16, the gentleman told him he was retiring and Dad needed a job, so he borrowed $1,800. He got his father, my grandfather, to co-sign a loan for him and he bought the business and just started working on tractors and cars, whatever he could work on,” Tim Ward said.
Now, Ward Implement has its main customer base in at least 30 states with three generations of the Ward family running the business, including Tim Ward’s son, Jordan Ward, as well as his father “Jeep” Ward, who still runs the business at 83 years old, Tim Ward said.
“He took on those two lines of farm equipment and he just slowly expanded from there over time,” he said. “It started out as word of mouth, you know, years ago there wasn’t internet, social media or anything like that. It was just word of mouth. You’d take care of your customer … and over the years, it’s just spread.”
Although Tim Ward left for a period of time to teach in Oldham County and coach high school athletics, he came back after his father suffered some serious health issues and needed help running the business and has stayed ever since.
“I’ve grown up here,” he said. “I didn’t always work here. I was a school teacher and a coach for a long time, and I still coach.”
Tim Ward said he has coached high school athletic teams for around 32 years and still works as an assistant coach at McLean County High School.
Ward Implement will celebrate its 67th anniversary in January 2021.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton @mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.