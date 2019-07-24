McLean Fiscal Court has opened up a line of credit in order to pay bills, according to Judge-Executive Edward West, who said county officials have had to make some tough calls in order to straighten out the county's finances.
West also said a discussion about an occupational tax increase may be necessary.
In June, magistrates approved paying $516,111 toward the county's $2.5 million deficit, and, along with borrowing money to meet payroll and a number of other modifications, are "small steps, but necessary steps," West said, to sorting out what could be considered a budget crisis for the county.
"We have a lot of work to do, and it's tough," West said. "We are scraping the bottom of the barrel."
The county opened up a $499,999 line of credit with First Security Bank, something that West said has been done in the past, and last month officials borrowed $80,000 to pay bills.
When asked for more information regarding the line of credit, Belinda Stirsman, the new county treasurer, declined to comment.
A big issue the county is facing, West said, is that the population is dwindling, yet the prices of goods and services are increasing. With such a decreasing tax base, he said, he is considering presenting the court with a revised occupational tax that will hopefully generate more funds.
"I truly believe you cannot tax yourself into prosperity," he said. "We will have to be looking at the occupational tax, and I'm sure I'm going to be getting some resistance on the court on that one."
The county currently has a 1% occupational tax, which is in line with surrounding counties, West said, but it taps out that the most anyone has to pay in is $500.
"In other words, someone in McLean County making $50,000 gross, they will pay a maximum of $500 or 1% a year," he said. "It's not really balanced. All the counties around us have no ceiling, or I think Ohio County has a $10,000 ceiling."
Other efforts being made to sort out the McLean County budget are that department heads will now oversee their own budgets. The county is also implementing a more strict purchasing order system. In the past, purchases were made by departments and then reimbursed. Now, West said, employees need to check with his office about what purchases are needed and if money is available, those will be approved.
Another change moving forward will be county employees exclusively fueling up county vehicles at the county road department. This measure could potentially save the county upward $15,000 a year, according to West.
Some county vehicles, like emergency and police vehicles, will still be able to purchase gas wherever needed, but they will be the exception to the rule, West said.
