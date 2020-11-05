As of Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Green River District Health Department has reported 234 confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLean County.
Of those cases, 166 have recovered, leaving 64 active cases in the county and four total COVID-19 related deaths.
As of Saturday, Oct. 31, McLean County is still listed as critical on the state-wide incidence rate map at 69.8%. Counties are considered “critical” if they sit above a 25% positivity rate for COVID-19.
“We’ve seen an increase in the number of cases in our county since last Saturday,” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
Dame said the only true way to prevent spread is to limit social gatherings as much as possible since masks can’t completely prevent the spread of the virus.
McLean County Public Schools will remain virtual through tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 6. Schools began bringing small groups of students back Wednesday with the exception of Calhoun Elementary School since it was a polling place and needed to be sanitized following Tuesday’s election, according to an MCPS announcement.
MCPS stated the district would provide an update tomorrow on its next steps. According to the announcement, if numbers continue to drop, schools may be able to return to in-person next week with a modified class schedule.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
