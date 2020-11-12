McLean County reaches 275 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 10, according to the Green River District Health Department.
Of those cases, 83 are active with 183 recovered and nine COVID-19 related deaths in the county, a significant jump since last week.
GRDHD encourages everyone to be tested for the virus, especially those who have been in large crowds, had close contact with people in public or have traveled recently.
GRDHD will continue offering free testing available at the McLean County Health Center Nov. 18 and 24 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department reminds everyone to continue social distancing measures and to avoid crowds and stay home when possible, especially when feeling sick.
District-wide, GRDHD has reported 147 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Nov. 10. There have been 6,089 cases reported in the district thus far with at least 4,860 of those individuals now having recovered.
State-wide there have been at least 122,567 total confirmed cases and 1,576 COVID-19 related deaths.
GRDHD is also reminding district residents to get flu shots this season. Flue shots and COVID-19 testing must be scheduled in advance at the GRDHD website.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
