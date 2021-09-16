As of Monday, Sept. 13, McLean County has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated from Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There have been 1,244 total cases in the county, with 31 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Aug. 30 that the county’s current incident rate is 77.6, keeping the county in the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 630,299 total positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 8,071 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 79.26 per 100,000 population.
All counties in the state are currently in the red zone with the exception of Clinton County, which is in the orange, or substantial, zone.
Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Monday stating that the virus is “as bad in Kentucky as it has ever been in this pandemic” and that the commonwealth is “one of the hottest states in the country” in terms of a majority of the counties having high incident rates.
“It’s some of the fastest spreading counties in the country,” Beshear said. “We hold far too many of the top 10 counties in terms of incident rates. And the redder (the) map, that means more sickness there is, more illness there is, the more people who need to be in the hospital who need an ICU bed that are going to need a machine just to breathe.”
Beshear wanted to debunk the rumor that COVID does not spread in the school system, noting that a second teacher in Lee County Schools teacher passed away due to the virus this past week.
“I heard a whole lot last year about how COVID doesn’t spread in schools. COVID spreads everywhere,” Beshear said. “Anywhere it can. It doesn’t have any rules other than it will do what it takes to kill as many of us as it can. Which means we have to make good decisions, smart decisions…”
Beshear said that it is up to every Kentuckian to help make a difference and encourage all residents to “break the Thanksgiving dinner rule” and have the difficult conversation of telling their loved ones to get vaccinated, stating that they may be more inclined to listen to them as opposed to a political figure or leader.
“They need someone that they know, that they love, and they care about,” Beshear said. “And let me start by saying breaking this Thanksgiving dinner rule doesn’t guarantee that they’re going to get vaccinated. But it gives them the best shot at a time when they are likely to get sick, to get the delta variant, to have the worst sickness in their lives, and probably to be at the greatest chance for death.”
“Make this call, please. Sit down and think about who it is that you know that you care about that hasn’t been vaccinated and make this call.”
Beshear stated that a recent CDC report found that unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to die from the virus.
“You are at incredible risk if you don’t get vaccinated,” Beshear said. “Vaccines are safe and effective. They won’t make you sterile. They won’t cause problems with childbirth. They don’t have anywhere near the concerns related to them even with the worst side effects as COVID.”
“It’s really important for people to know that the incident rate, in other words, which group is getting COVID at the highest rates has been the highest in ages 10 to 19 for months,” Beshear said. “In other words, if you are ages 10 to 19 right now — you are getting COVID at a much higher rate than any other part of our population. These are our school-age children.”
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, stated that the rates remain at an all-time high but hopes that there is a “slowing of the growth” of COVID but admitted that there was a decrease in cases last week due to decreased testing because of the Labor Day weekend.
Stack made it clear that students and schools are not immune to the transmission of the virus.
“The highest incident rate, meaning the highest rate of disease in any age group, is currently in the 10 to 19 year old age group,” Stack said. “These are our school age kids and they have an incidence rate of 121 per 100,000. By comparison, if you’re over 80, it’s only 38. So there’s more than a three-fold higher rate of disease in school-aged children…”
Stack stated that people over 80 years old have about 91% of the population have been vaccinated versus approximately 45% of students between 12 to 17 years old.
“Never, never, never has it been more important than now to encourage vaccine uptake,” Stack said. “We have more than half of school-aged children still eligible to get vaccinated but not vaccinated and never has it been more important for us to have children wearing masks whenever they are indoors in the school setting as well as the adults in the building.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.