McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, along with representatives from many other Western Kentucky counties met last week to hold the first meeting for the Western Kentucky Coalition, which will bring leaders from regional communities together to address common issues affecting the area.
Dame was joined in representing McLean County by Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard and Island Mayor Vicky Hughes. He said the mission of the newly formed coalition is to provide “a unified voice for regional pride, prosperity and progress” for the Western Kentucky region.
“The reason why this was created was to put emphasis on Western Kentucky and hopefully allows us to have a larger, more cohesive voice because there’s strength in numbers,” Dame said. “I think it’s going to be to the benefit of McLean County to be involved in this.”
With the Western Kentucky region being much further away from what Dame and others have dubbed Kentucky’s “golden triangle,” which includes Louisville, Lexington and Frankfort, located in Central Kentucky, Dame said it is important for Western Kentucky communities to band together to make sure the region is fully represented and has similar opportunities in growth and development as more heavily populated communities.
The goal is to gain momentum and progress for large, developmental, regional-impact projects by having one unified voice from many communities which might be impacted, Dame said.
One of the big issues on the minds of many representatives right now, according to Dame, is the expansion of broadband and fiber internet to rural areas in Western Kentucky.
The push for broadband and fiber internet expansion is part of an effort by Kenergy Corp. to provide more accessible and reliable internet services to rural areas of Kentucky.
The project, according to announcements on the KenergyCorp.com website, would bring high-speed internet services to more than 44,000 unserved homes and businesses in 14 counties throughout Kentucky.
Currently regulated electric cooperatives like Kenergy are not able to receive funding to provide broadband services under current state statutes, according to the website. Kenergy, however, has filed a waiver with the Kentucky Public Service Commission to move forward with the project by creating an internet subsidy company through Kenergy.
Dame said the broadband project is his main concern for McLean County at the moment with 75% of residents having less than 25 megabytes per second in internet speed, which he said is very low.
“The internet issue is my primary objective right now. I’m strongly supportive of the energy fiber installation project that they’re working on right now,” Dame said. “If this project does come to fruition, it will be to the betterment of the rural citizens of this county and the city populations as well.”
Dame said more information will come forth regarding the coalition once bylaws have been ratified. He said there are currently plans for the coalition to schedule a meeting in Lyon County some time this month.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
