The McLean County Public Library is celebrating its 10th anniversary in May. The MCPL is the newest public library formed in Kentucky.
The MCPL was recognized as a designated public library in May of 2011, according to library director Aimee Newberry. Before becoming an official library, it was on a volunteer basis run by the Livermore Women’s Club.
Newberry is the only director the library has had since opening in 2011.
In 1987, the current building was given for the library to use, Newberry said. A boy scout troop in Delaware donated books to the library in a U-Haul truck and the women worked to get the books on the shelves.
In August of 2011, a tax levy was given to be able to financially support the library.
One of the library’s services is the bookmobile, named Betsy Blue, which travels to different spots around the county by outreach coordinator Angela Smith. Patrons will be able to receive a library card, check out materials, use WiFi and make copies. The bookmobile hours are from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Classroom visits, porch drops, book deliveries to homes and storytimes at local preschools are among other outreach services offered as well as curbside pickup.
The library is offering a movie night on April 30 at 7 p.m. when “Grease” will be shown. No registration is required to attend the event.
The anniversary will kick off with a celebration on May 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Hill Street in Livermore next to the library. Food trucks, children’s activities, a remote-controlled obstacle course and live music will be available. Market at the Library will be set up with vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. A time schedule for events and activities will be posted at a later date. In the case of rain, the event will be rescheduled.
The library is at 116 E. Second St. in Livermore. For more information, call 270-278-9184 or text 270-499-1699.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
