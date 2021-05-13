The McLean County Public Library celebrated its 10th anniversary on May 7 and May 8.
On May 7, the library hosted a kick-off celebration where food was served for those in attendance. The library board of trustees honored library director Aimee Newberry with an award for her service to the library.
Community members who attended were encouraged to sign up for library cards and utilize the library’s resources.
The library held a celebration event on May 8 on Hill Street in front of the library. Vendors were set up as part of Market at the Library. Food trucks were available for those in attendance. Music was provided by Loose Wheel and an remote control car race was set up for those who wanted to participate.
The McLean County Public Library is located at 116 East 2nd Street in Livermore. For more information at the library, call 270-278-9184.
