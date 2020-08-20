Following Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear’s “Coverings for Kids” initiative to bring in mask donations for each school district state-wide, McLean County Public Schools has begun collecting mask donations at the district’s central office in Calhoun.
The initiative, according to a press release from the Office of the First Lady stated that the initiative is an effort to ensure all students and staff in Kentucky schools have access to facial coverings as schools begin to open.
Beth Cunningham with the MCPS Family Resource Office said the district’s goal is to have at least 2,00 masks donated to provide coverings for 1,500 students and 400 staff members.
“We want to keep everyone safe. It’s about kids, but it’s also about the staff members as well,” Cunningham said.
Specifications for making the masks can be found on the “Coverings for Kids” website at governor.ky.gov/CoveringsForKids. CUnningham said the specifications include patterns for making masks appropriately sized for both children and adults. She said it is important the district receive donations in various sizes to account for elementary and middle school students, as well as high school students and staff.
Cunningham said the district prefers donated masks to be two-ply to better prevent the spread of germs. Masks can be homemade or store-bought. The district is also accepting disposable masks, as well.
“It is all donation based. We have not been given any funding to do this. I know, as a rural county, we have a very supportive county, and being a rural county, some of our students do not have access to masks,” Cunningham said.
The family resource center can also accept monetary donations to purchase material for making masks as well.
Any donations can be dropped off at the Family Resource Center office near the main entrance to the McLean County Board of Education building off of KY-136 in Calhoun.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com
