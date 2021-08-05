The McLean County School District Food Services have been working hard to ensure that young residents across the county are fed.
Through the summer and the entire school year, Melody Chelstrom, food service director, and her team have collaborated with others for the same mission in mind: not letting students go hungry.
“In the spring, back when COVID started, in order to reach all of our families — the bus department helped the food service staff distribute meals to households,” Chelstrom said. “We worked with them to form routes to go out to households for families that couldn’t come to us.”
Delivery services ended when the school year was over, which is when volunteers stepped up to the plate for the summer.
“We set up and worked with the community volunteers and worked with churches for families to come to us,” Chelstrom said.
The Free Summer Meals is available at no cost to students 18 and under (or 21 if still enrolled in high school) with no registration required. Meals have been available for pick-up on Thursdays at the Calhoun Baptist Church, the Livermore Baptist Church, and the Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church from 11 a.m. to noon.
Meals began the last week of May after Memorial Day with the last day on July 29.
The meals consisted of meal kits of seven breakfasts, seven lunches and one gallon of milk. But due to the response from the public, Chelstrom decided that it would be better to portion out the meals rather than provide in bulk.
“We did multiple meal distributions on one day,” Chelstrom said. “We gave them each days meals all on one day. We separated it all out. [The meals] were already pre-made.”
Chelstrom went a step further and gave families a suggested meal schedule and heating directions for the microwave and oven.
Chelstrom wants people to know if families are not able to get transportation — staff and volunteers are a phone call away to make arrangements.
“There is a need for it and that’s why we offer it,” Chelstrom said. “But, we need people to come that don’t need the food to come get it so we can continue to offer it to the ones that do need it.”
The limited number of staff and the amount of allotted work hours seemed like a hindrance, which is why volunteers were critical in serving those in need.
“That’s why we get the different [volunteers] in the community to help us continue to offer it because we don’t have the manpower to be able to reach everyone that we do need to,” Chelstrom said. “I definitely want them to have credit because without them we couldn’t have done this.”
In particular, Chelstrom highlights Dr. Richard Sams of Calhoun Baptist Church, Tracy Burnett of Pleasant Hope Church, Ken Berggren of Calhoun Methodist Church, Jim Midkiff of Beech Grove Christian Church, Keith Sage of Calhoun Christian Church, Will Troutman of Harvest Church, Karen Bell of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church and Anne Ellis of Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church for their dedication this summer.
Chelstrom notes that this was a team effort — from administration members, teachers, coaches, her own staff members and even student-athletes pitching in their time.
“They would stop basketball or football practice and they came and they helped us,” Chelstrom said. “I was so proud [of] these kids…”
While still tallying up final numbers, Chelstrom said that 20,341 meals were given out in June.
Though the summer meal event is finished, Food Services still has four back to school events and a church bible school to cover.
The district will continue this service next summer since they were approved for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program last year. According to the USDA’s website, CEP is an administrative option for qualifying local educational agencies and schools with areas of low income.
However, the district is a partial CEP — meaning only the elementary and middle schools are covered when school is in session. Chelstrom hopes that the high school will be covered in the future.
“We don’t have any control over it,” Chelstrom said. “It’s a formula that we have to use. It’s our direct certified students compared to the enrollment of our district.”
With the 2021-22 school year approaching, breakfast and lunch for elementary and middle schools will be free of charge per the partial CEP.
“Any child that even brings their lunch, if they want a meal — they can have it,” Chelstrom said. “We want every family to know that all meals will be taken care of this year.”
While Chelstrom, along with her staff and volunteers have been hard at work this summer, she remembers the driving force that keeps her showing up everyday.
“I think when you see that child come through the line that you know that this is the first meal they’ve had since yesterday, that same time,” Chelstrom said. “You can just tell. The ones that fill their plate up with everything that they can get.”
In true McLean County style, building relationships is key in their success.
“That smile on [a child’s] face when they see that familiar person and happy with what they have,” Chelstrom said. “They tell you these big stories about [food]. To see the relationship that they have with food and they want to stay there all day long to talk about it.”
Chelstrom notes that she and her staff take a role in being educators themselves.
“Kids come in and … they need that nutrition education to get that brain power to get them ready to learn in the classroom. We want them to be ready to learn,” Chelstorm said. “You have to have people that take pride in their work. They want to be involved in every step of the way too.”
The staff is looking forward to seeing all the students in-person, in a more traditional fashion.
“I heard someone say they are so excited about not having the masks this year because they will be able to see the smiles on their kids’ faces again,” Chelstrom said. “And with the little kids, be able to get down on that face level and be able to tell jokes with them again and [make] the silly faces with each other.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.