Following McLean County Public Schools announcement Nov. 5 that schools would return to limited schedule in-person instruction, schools have now returned to all virtual at least through Thanksgiving Break next week.
During the most recent move to in-person, superintendent Tommy Burrough said the amount of students opting for virtual learning increased significantly.
“We have been hit hard in this district. I planned on going in-person as long as we could,” he said. “I will always make this decision for our kids’ safety first.”
Since Fall Break in mid-October, Burrough said there have been 12 students tested positive for COVID-19, 138 students quarantined, 9 staff members tested positive and 21 staff members quarantined.
“That just shows you how quick it snowballs,” he said.
As far as sports, Burrough said safety is the biggest priority right now. He said if McLean is in the critical zone for the state’s indecent rating map, or another school they are playing is in a critically zoned county, the game will be called off.
“I will always make this decision for our kids’ safety first,” he said. “The virus is here, we’re going to have to live with it.”
Christie Netherton
