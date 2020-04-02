McLean County Public Schools has initiated meal delivery for children throughout the county. Superintendent Tommy Burrough said it’s a necessary expense to help take care of the community.
MCPS announced March 20 that its Non-Traditional Instruction days were extended by the Kentucky Department of Education. While KDE recommended schools plan to remain closed until May 1, according to the announcement, Burrough said the schools will plan to start classes back up on April 20 for the time being unless more NTI days are necessary.
Throughout the temporary closures, however, the district will still offer meals for children under the age of 18, whether they are McLean students or not. The school food services, along with transportation services, have even begun meal deliveries, along with the current meal pick up option at the county’s three elementary schools.
“I plan on feeding the kids as long as I am allowed … I’m so proud of our food service and transportation employees for coming together to feed our kids. They’re bringing delivery to the homes,” Burrough said. “It’s well worth it.”
In the first week of food delivery, Burrough said 4,067 meals were served to students through both pick-up and delivery methods.
MCPS financial adviser David Stokes said before the meal deliveries were started, the schools were handing out around 200 meals a day, which increased to nearly 1,000 a day as of Tuesday, March 24.
While providing meals for children throughout the county comes at a cost, Stokes and Burrough said it is a necessary and worthy expense.
“We believe whatever money we are losing is money well spent from the short term benefit of the kids here in McLean County and it’s well spent for the long-term benefit of our community,” Stokes said.
The services, both delivery and pick-up will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week. Children will be given two meals on Mondays and Wednesdays to make up for the missed days in-between delivery and pick-up days. Meals will also be provided over Spring break, Burrough said.
Additionally, MCPS still plans on holding prom and graduation for seniors at this point, although Burrough noted plans could quickly change.
“The whole school system is working very, very hard for every kid and I couldn’t be prouder than what I am right now,” he said. “We’ll make it through this … I’ll do what I can for everybody to keep things going.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com
