Following a move to virtual learning last week, McLean County Public Schools announced Monday that it would continue virtual learning as the county continues to remain in the red zone for COVID-19 positivity rates.
MCPS originally opted for virtual learning as the county moved from 26.1% to 51.2% on the state’s color-coded incident rate map for positive testing rates. A county is considered “critical” in the red zone at a rate more than 25%.
As of Monday, Oct. 26, McLean’s positivity rate has increased to 80.7%.
MCPS announced that it would remain virtual at least through next Monday when superintendent Tommy Burrough said he would provide an update on the situation and determine whether to continue virtually or if would be deemed safe for students to return to in-person classes.
On Tuesday, MCPS reported at least eight positive COVID-19 cases in students, two in teachers, and at least 106 quarantined students, as well as four staff members quarantined.
“I don’t see how we can come back until we start seeing the county cases go down, but we’ll keep an eye on it every day,” Burrough said during the Oct. 22 board of education meeting. “My job is to ensure the safety of all staff and students, so until I see it safe, we’re probably going to hang with the virtual for a while.”
