MCRWC to receive national AWWA award

The McLean County Regional Water Commission will be honored with a national award this month.
MCRWC will be honored with the award for “Water Plant of the Year” at the Kentucky/Tennessee region of the American Water Works Association’s (AWWA) Water Professionals Conference in Chattanooga on Aug. 17.
According to their website, AWWA is the largest non-profit, scientific, and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, with a mission to provide tools to effectively manage water and creating “better communities for safe water.”
Lance Wilson, the water commission’s superintendent, was surprised yet honored by the accolade, as this was the plant’s first nomination since opening the new facility in 2018.
“AWWA contacted me and said we were one on the candidates for ‘Water Plant of the Year,’ for the state of Kentucky,” Wilson said. “We went through a plant inspection and they looked at our whole facility and about three weeks later, they contacted me and said we were chosen as the top plant.”
“It’s pretty gratifying when a national organization comes in and recognizes you for the excellence and operation of your plant facility,” said commission member John “Sonny” Renfrow. “Communities are only as good as their ability to provide high quality of life. And water is one of the most important things when it comes to establishing quality of life.”
“It’s a pretty good size deal award because it’s a part of the national program.”
Wilson said that AWWA has a board that selected candidates for this award. One of the members of the board, a former water operator, was familiar with the plant’s water quality and day-to-day operations.
Renfrow believes the plant is more than deserving of the award under Wilson’s leadership.
“It literally has to do with how well plants are operated — are they meeting the design function and are the plants, in fact, producing high quality drinking water,” Renfrow said. “I think that’s the thing that makes me so impressed. Lance and his team consistently have proven that they were able to produce tremendously high quality water in a fairly limited capacity.”
Renfrow said the plant is designed for two million gallons per day for production, with expansion up to three million. The plant treats approximately 27 million gallons of water per month but typically increases due to the need in the warmer seasons.
“It’s usually a little bit more this time of year because of [the] chicken and turkey houses, crop spring, people filling up pools — things of that nature,” Wilson said. “It kind of goes with the territory now. The production will go down a little bit in the winter because it’s not as high demand.”
Renfrow said that the plant has a “unique” situation that others do not typically face.
“A lot of organizations have deep wells that they draw from. The aquifers require a different level of treatment. We draw water from the Green River,” Renfrow said. “[With] that, you have issues of turbidity … when you get a big rainfall, colors change a little bit. That requires some additional levels of treatment.”
Wilson and Renfrow will be in attendance at the awards presentation, proud and thankful for funding through Kentucky Infrastructure Association, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development and the Department for Local Government’s Community Development Block Grants.
“It is just amazing how [a] small community, like McLean County, with the municipalities all came together to work on this project, coming up with the funding sources … to build this plant to serve the entire county,” Renfrow said. “It’s one of those things that I think we’re very fortunate to have a plant that serves the entire county to have this kind of award. I think it just says that it was the right thing at the right time.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
