CENTERTOWN -- Medley B. Hoover 84, of Centertown, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home in Centertown. Medley Brown Hoover was born July 20, 1934 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Durad C. and Sallie Patton Hoover and was married to the former Anna Sue Davenport February 5, 1955. Medley was a farmer and a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Livermore Lodge # 186 F. & a.m. and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and wood-working. In addition to his parents, Medley was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Anna Sue Hoover, who died Oct. 24, 2018.
Survivors include a son, Douglas Ray Hoover (Melinda) of Centertown; a daughter, Shelia Kirtley (Mark Hindman) of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Bradley Kirtley (Allee) of Calhoun and Zach Hoover (Laura) of Centertown; five great grandchildren, Grant Kirtley, Chelsea Kirtley, Carter Kirtley, Delta Geary, and Landon Hoover; and a sister, Shirley Bell of Livermore.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post # 5415. Friends may visit with Medley's family from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Masonic services for Medley will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore.
The Medley B. Hoover family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund; C/O Julie King; 14758 Kentucky 136 East; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore and at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
