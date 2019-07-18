• Livermore Tennis Courts Lighting Available for Evening Play!!
The lights can be turned on by pushing the green rubber button on the northwest pole by the street and the lights will be turned off by a timer by 10 p.m. The two courts are located at Livermore Riverfront Park near the disc golf course and skate park. Evening play can be cooler and the lighting is great!
Submitted by Ralph Thacker DMD, Livermore Enhancement Foundation.
• The Calhoun Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 22 at A Hair Salon.
• The McLean County Public Library bookmobile will be at the following locations the week of July 22: Beech Grove Smith's Store from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Sacramento Sacramento Methodist Church from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Calhoun Helton's parking lot from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
• The McLean County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, July 18th at 3 p.m. at the library.
• The McLean County Board of Education will have a noon luncheon July 23, and will have a regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, both at the central office.
• The McLean County Chamber of Commerce will have its regular monthly meeting at noon July 25 in the Chamber Loft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.