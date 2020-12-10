LIVERMORE CITY COUNCILScheduled to meet Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Livermore City Hall.
LIVERMORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLSite-based meeting scheduled for Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. on Livermore Elementary School’s Facebook page.
MYER CREEK PARK BOARD
Scheduled to meet Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Calhoun City Hall.
MCLEAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATIONScheduled to meet Dec. 17 at noon on YouTube Live.
