• Livermore City Council 7:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
• Sacramento Lions Club 6 p.m. Monday at Sacramento Lions Community Center.
• Sacramento City Commission 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
• Calhoun Lions Club 6:30 p.m. Monday.
• North McLean Water District 7 p.m. Monday at District Office, 217 Hill St., Livermore.
• McLean County Fiscal Court 9 a.m. July 17 at McClean County Courthouse.
• McLean County Board of Education luncheon Noon July 17 at district office.
• Calhoun Elementary School SBDM Meeting 4 p.m. July 22 at the school.
• Family Research Center 6 p.m. will be Sept. 16, with Charles Vanover as the speaker. Charles does headstone restoration, and will be giving us a hands-on presentation on restoring tombstones! His Facebook page is: "CMHeadstoneRestoration." You can reach us at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message at 270-875-5317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.