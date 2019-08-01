• Island City Commission 7 p.m. Monday at city hall.
• Fire Chiefs Association 7 p.m. Wednesday in McLean County Fiscal Court Room.
• McLean County Public Library Board 4 p.m. Thursday at the library.
• Myer Creek Archers 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the fish and game department.
• Myer Creek Park Board 6 p.m. Aug. 5 in the extension building.
• McLean County Regional Water Commission 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the McLean County Regional Water Plant.
