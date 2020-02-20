McLean County Board of Education will meet Thursday Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the board office in Calhoun.
McLean County Fiscal Court will meet Wednesday Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at the courthouse in Calhoun.
McLean County Chamber of Commerce will meet Thursday Feb. 27 in the chamber loft at 7 a.m. in Calhoun. The monthly speaker will be Tyson.
