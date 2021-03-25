Multi-vehical collision kills 3, injures 2

Kentucky State Police Post 16 in Henderson responded to a multi-vehicle collision on KY 81 on March 18 at 10:40 a.m.
According to KSP, Joshua Fox, 35, of Nortonville, was traveling northbound on KY 81 where he crossed the centerline, sideswiping a dump truck driven by Brian Korb, 53, of Dawson Springs.
Fox drove into the southbound lane, hitting a vehicle driven by Dylan Howard, 24, of Calhoun, head-on, according to KSP. Howard was airlifted to Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Fox was pronounced dead on the scene.
Shawna Rodney, 23, and Emberly Howard, 3, both from Calhoun, were passengers in Fox’s vehicle and were pronounced dead on the scene by the McLean County Coroner. A juvenile passenger in the same vehicle was flown to Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Fox and the juvenile have both been released from the hospital.
According to KSP, Korb was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence. He was not injured in the collision.
KY 81 was closed for more than nine hours while KSP reconstructed the collision.
Moselyville Fire Department, McLean County Coroner’s Office, McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Central District Fire Department and other agencies assisted at the scene, according to KSP.
The investigation of the collision is considered ongoing.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
