How many of you can tell me when Kentucky became a state, or when McLean County became a county? Kentucky was formed from Kentucky County, Virginia, in 1792. Before that it had been Fincastle County, Virginia, which had been formed in 1772. McLean County was created in 1854, being cut from part of Ohio County, part of Daviess County and part of Muhlenberg Counties.
In those first few decades, from when Fincastle County, Virginia, became Kentucky County, Virginia, and then the state of Kentucky, a lot of people were moving into Kentucky. They traveled on foot for the most part, or on horseback if they were rich enough for horses. The buffalo and Indian path through the mountains, that went through Moccasin Gap and then through the Cumberland Gap was not wide enough for a wagon. So they traveled on foot or horseback. It was several years before the trail was made wide enough for wagons.
The first wedding in Kentucky united Samuel Henderson to Elizabeth Calloway on Aug. 7, 1777. The man who performed the marriage was Squire Boone, brother of Daniel Boone!
The first jail in Kentucky was built in Danville in 1783, almost 10 years before Kentucky became a state! It was built by Isaac Hite, a descendant of my ancestor's sister. I have been to the replica of the jail, which along with the original post office, which is on the Constitution Square in Danville. The jail has two rooms and is separated by a dog trot.
The first circular horse racetrack in Kentucky was on the property of William Whitley, the famous Indian fighter. It was named Sportsman Hill for the many races that were held there! They raced the horses in the opposite direction (counter clockwise) to the way the British ran their horses, so they wouldn't be like the British! That is the same direction the race horses run today! He also built the first brick house in Kentucky which was completed in 1794. The two-story brick house is several miles outside of Stanford. My cousin and I visited it back in the 1980s, while researching on our family tree in Lincoln County! The attic was where they went to have their dances, and the view from there "went on forever", it seemed. It was also a good look-out for Indians! It had a "hidey-hole" in it where the women and children could hide from Indian attacks. The windows on the first floor were made above the tallest Indian's eyes, so they couldn't look in! On the front of the house were the large letters W W, made from lighter bricks to spell out his initials. On the back of the house were the initials E W for Esther, his wife. Later an additional was built on the back and her initials are now visible inside the addition. Daniel Boone, George Rogers Clark, and Isaac Shelby stayed there often. William Whitley led a group of men all the way from Stanford to the Ohio River, crossing the River, and walked many days' travel up into Illinois. They were chasing a group of Indians that had raided the settlement and captured some women and children! They rescued the people and killed the Indians. That is where he received the nickname.
The first attack of Harrodsburg by the Indians was on March 7, 1777. George Washington was still fighting the British in New Jersey, and was winning! This same year, the Congress ordered the flag of the United States to be made, consisting of 13 stars and 13 white and red stripes!
The first attack on Ft. Boonesborough by the Indians was on May 15, 1777, several days after the one at Harrodsburg.
The first census taken in Kentucky County was May 7, 1777 with a population of 198 at Fort Harrod, 15 years before Kentucky County became a state.
Isaac Shelby lived in Kentucky during this time, and fought the Indians. He also led a company of 3,500 Kentuckians to the Great Lakes in the north during the War of 1812 and won the Battle of the Thames (pronounced Tims)! That fighting was when he was the first governor of Kentucky. Can you imagine a governor today getting on his horse and leading a group of men hundreds of miles away to fight?
The first Federal Census was taken in 1790. The population of the U.S. was 3,929,214. Kentucky's population was 73,677. In 1800, only ten years later, the US was 5,308,483. Kentucky was 220,955. The US had increased by almost 2 million people, and Kentucky had increased by 147,278 in just 10 years! The trickle of people coming through the Cumberland Gap and the ones traveling down the Ohio River from Pennsylvania had turned into a flood after the Revolutionary War.
The Research Center is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., if you want to work on your family tree, or bring in some military information for our files. If you have any McLean County people who were in the military at any time period, we would like to have a copy of their military information. Over the past few years students have been researching McLean County veterans of World War II, and picking a person to do a report on, and now they are going to be working on World War I. So we would love to have any information on veterans from World War I. Even if they stayed in the states and never fought the enemy, they still served the United States.
