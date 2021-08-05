The McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center believes in keeping family history remembered.
The museum has many artifacts of McLean County with an extensive research library for the county and 19 neighboring counties such as Breckinridge, Daviess, Logan and Ohio.
According to Kentucky Tourism’s website, the museum includes over 800 surnames, research books, displays on military, coal mining, old toys, and ladies homemaking tools.
The facility also provides visitors the resources to trace a family tree.
“If people want to come in and learn about their family trees, we can start them on that,” McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center Board Secretary and Treasurer Vicki Ventura said. “We have a lot of information on families. We have books on those. That’s just for each family...for local names.”
Ventura said the library includes family histories, articles and four-drawer filing cabinets — all focused on different families that originate from surrounding counties.
The museum can also help find family bibles — which can give you a list of births, deaths and marriages.
“That’s a good list that helps you down the road,” Ventura said. “This is something really good to check to prove this was your family or to find other babies [that] were born that may have died as infants because they wouldn’t be in the census.”
McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center Board President David Scott said the museum started with the bare minimum when it was founded in 1999.
“This started out as a museum...very limited,” Scott said. “Like a couple bookshelves of genealogy.”
When the West-Central Kentucky Family Research Association in Owensboro shut down in 2011, they contacted then-volunteer Eulene Rickard if the museum would be willing to take their entire inventory.
“It was a large room, like a library, full of material,” Scott said. “Everything in the building.”
After renting a separate building for a couple of years, the museum moved into one central hub in Jan. 2020 to include the family archives in their new 4,000 square-foot addition, The Alvin and Euleen Rector Rickard Annex.
Scott said that the interest in family history spreads far and wide.
“People have come here from Michigan, Florida, Missouri, all parts of Kentucky, all around the United States come here to research [their] family tree,” Scott said.
While at the museum one day, Scott’s brother contacted him when a gentleman visiting from New York was asking about an ancestor that was buried in the county.
“[My brother] was at the post office [in Beech Grove] and he said ‘there’s a man here looking for the Lynn Cemetery. Do you know where it is?’ And I said ‘I’ve never heard of the Lynn Cemetery…’ I said ‘I know some people that might know.’
After looking through the archives with the museum staff, Scott found the location; on a rental property that Scott owns and forgot about.
“I said ‘What?!’ ” Scott said. “All the stones had been removed.”
Today, there is a memorial in its place.
Bro. Larry Birkhead, McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center Board vice-president, said it is important for people to know their family line where the museum’s archives can help.
“Part of it is for health reasons,” Bro. Birkhead said. “Lot of times, what diseases might be coming down the line.”
Others may want to use the museum’s service to fact-check.
“A lot of people have gotten Ancestery.com on their own. And they might copy other people’s trees, which sometimes is not a good thing because you’re following the wrong line,” Ventura said. “So, it’s really good to, at least, if you’re getting started to have somebody to check to make sure you’re following the correct line. And I do see, even in my own tree, somebody will have pictures of my grandfather or my great grandparents...and they’re not related at all.”
Ventura said the staff goes beyond assisting visitors in the center. Anita Austill, the board curator, has taken over 80,000 pictures to upload to Find a Grave, a website that allows people to search cemetery records.
“It’s difficult in remote areas,” Ventura said. “Anita will go out with the families on side-by-sides and go out through farmland and everything to find them. And they’ve worked on cleaning them up and everything.”
“So that’s just another service that [Anita] just does,” Ventura laughed.
The museum offers services to help with tracing family trees for no cost, with only charging 10 cents if requesting a physical paper copy.
The museum is a 501©(3) nonprofit and currently accepting donations and volunteers. If interested in donating items or your time, please contact the museum at (270) 499-5033.
