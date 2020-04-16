The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed communities everywhere to find new ways to continue interacting with and encouraging each other and funeral services are no exception.
In a time when compassion and support are especially important, Muster Funeral Homes has branched out and found a way for community members to continue paying respect to lost loved ones while still maintaining social distancing and following state mandates regarding large gatherings.
Muster Funeral Home in Livermore held its first drive-through visitation last week for retired police officer Dana Cooper. Owner Will Muster said it is the first time in the business’ 165 years of operation that a visitation service has been held in such a way.
Muster said he had the idea from a funeral home that held a drive-through service for a prominent church leader in New York. He said Copper’s family loved the idea when he first approached them with it.
“We just told the family it was an option if they wanted to do it and they liked the idea,” he said. “And that way it still lets everybody be involved and show their support for the family.”
Muster said the family especially enjoyed the idea because, as a retired policeman, the drive-through services would allow Copper to “direct traffic one more time.”
“It was absolutely amazing …. It really brought some joy and comfort to my heart because I have, in a lot of ways, felt isolated from friends and family going through this because of the quarantine,” said Cooper’s wife, Teresa Cooper. “My friends that were in their cars — this was comforting to them as well as a way of expressing their condolences.”
The funeral home is also offering live-streamed funeral services to families. Muster said he plans to continue offering this option after the pandemic and will also offer drive-through services for families while the state is mandated to limit public gatherings.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
