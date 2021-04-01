The McLean County Public Library is encouraging county residents to visit their website to explore and access virtual services and programs as part of National Library Week.
National Library Week is April 4-10 and is a time to highlight the roles libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to Your Library.” This theme is meant to promote the idea that libraries extend beyond the brick and mortar buildings and that everyone is available to use their services.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, libraries across the country have been offering electronic learning resources such as online homework help and WIFI access for students and employees who may not have access at home. The McLean County Public Library is offering community support with services such as Hometown Career Story Time.
This year’s National Library Week has the online hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek where residents can post on social media showing appreciation for their local library.
National Library Week began in 1958 and is observed nationally each year in April. The observance is sponsored by American Library Association and libraries across the country.
For more information, visit the McLean County Public Library’s website at mcleancopubliclibrary.com.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
