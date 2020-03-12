Spring is only a few days away and I know everyone including the animals is ready for warmer weather. What Spring means to the Joe Ford Nature Center and volunteers is the clean up winter residue, but the biggest thing will be the first event of 2020 “ All About Birds” held on Saturday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This seems to be the favorite topic for many and bird experts will be on hand for this informative event. “All About Birds” is family friendly and during the day there will be bird watching, talks on proper feeding of the birds, recognizing bird sounds and children can paint their own bird house. These events could not be possible without good attendance and donations. There will be several opportunities to make a recommended donation, one will be at the registration table for the door prize and the other at the children’s bird house craft table . There will be entertainment by Lee Anne Stein and her Bluegrass group and since this is a come and go event the activities will be on a timed rotation allowing our volunteers to take a break.
I am going to give a small teaser on what to expect during the event. The Daviess County Audubon Society is a fantastic organization and their wealth of knowledge on the area birds is very beneficial and they will tag team with the Nature Center to present this event. Most people do not realize that bird feeders is not a one size fit all. There are numerous types of feeders and each being ideal for the different species such as; Cardinals, Blue Jays, finches, hummingbirds, doves and woodpeckers. Birds are no different from humans, we like to eat our food from different
containers and they do too, some like platform and hopper feeders while others prefer a sock feeder and then there is the nectar feeding bird, so it is wise to know which feeder will attract the backyard birds. I know a lot of picky eaters and that includes birds, what one feed may appeal to the finch may not to the blue jay. For the enjoyment of watching and listening the backyard birds, this is great information for beginners up to novice hobbyist.
While I am on the subject of listening, did you know that you can learn to recognize the sounds of birds? I am enjoying watching my 4 1/2 year granddaughter find an interest in birds and this is the perfect age for parents and grandparents to educate the younger generation. Teaching and learning bird sounds benefit in knowing what birds are visiting your backyard as wells as making a nature expedition enjoyable and educational for all members of the family.
We can’t leave out Bluegrass and most know it’s Kentucky’s State grass, but others immediately go to music. Bluegrass music and the grass both have European origins, with the style of music beginning from the 1600 immigration to American from Ireland, Scotland and England therefore being the root of modern Bluegrass. The most known group formed in the 1930’s was the “Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys” named by the Kentucky native Bill Monroe . Bluegrass music has evolved but the nature of the grass remains the same and as a nice compliment to nature Lee Ann Stein and her group will be bring the music to the park. This event is a fund raiser for the park and we look forward in sharing this nice combination of music and birds sounds to the “All About Birds” event, we believe it will be “tweettacular.”
