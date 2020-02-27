The lack of fresh air in winter and early spring is when most people get the cold or flu. As the temperature gets colder, the heat is turned on, windows closed and then here comes the virus invasion. Viruses remain in the air longer indoors because it is less humid than the outside and the winter months are colder so we have a tendency to stay inside, resulting in closer contact with others and if someone is sick then the chances of it spreading is likely. Colds and flu are called communicable disease meaning its transmitted by air and shares its love among the body of population and there is never going to be a way to eradicate viruses unless the environment is sterilized and enclosed in a glass bubble.
Man has come a long way in controlling illness and has learned a lot from nature cures, plus has given some unique nature names to describe health issues. Chicken pox’s scientific name is called Varicella Zoster Virus but who would ever remember such long terminology, so the shorter street name resulted because the blisters resembled chick peas or others may say from chicken peck marks. There is a much longer professional version on how it got its name, but I am not going to bore you because it’s not nature related.
Oh yes the “Cat Scratch Fever”, sounds like a trendy 70’s song but in all actuality it is a true illness resulting from its name sake the feline. Anyone can get this fever from an infected cat’s bite or scratch, but it’s not an overly active disease and is typically found in young children, more in males than females. If I were guessing the males would have more of a tendency to play rougher in turn creating the cat’s defense mechanism.
Nature caused diseases does get a bad rap among the bird and swine population. The bird flu is among its fair feather friends and highly unlikely for humans to get or transmit this disease unless several things happen: be defecated upon, eat an infected bird or cleaning the cage of a sick domestic bird, all these being possible points of exposure. Hollywood has a way in scaring up the bejeebbers when it comes to birds, but never fear our fair feather friends are still friendly nature. The pork belly friends have been beneficial in health science because they were used in creating a vaccine to combat certain strains of flu, hence getting its name “swine flu”. Rest assured the “swine flu “is only among their species and rarely is passed on to humans, but there can be a slim chance of transmission if there is contact with an infected pig.
All the worm diseases, pin, ring and tape are contagious but has nothing to do with earthworms. The pin and tape worm are created by a parasite found in contaminated food and water and the ring worm is a fungal infection found in the soil or even sport locker rooms. These three types of human illness can be contagious but rest assured it is not transmitted by the earth worm, so go ahead and bait the fishing hook just be careful to not use a rusty hook because that will “open a whole new can of worms.”
Nature is found in illness because of creation but exploring and breathing fresh air has a way in combating sickness. When the dreary weather breaks it will be the opportunity to purifying winter’s staleness by opening windows. However, until then hit the Nature Park hiking trails, they are wide open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.