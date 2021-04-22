Nelson selected as MCHS principal

Barry Nelson has been selected as the new principal at McLean County High School. Nelson has been at MCHS the past three years, serving as interim principal and interim assistant principal. He has 36 years of experience in education with 13 of those in administration and leadership roles at Lewisburg Elementary and Middle Schools as well as Hopkins County Schools Academy and Adolescent Day Treatment. He served 23 years as a teacher and coach before moving into administration.
“I am excited and blessed to be the Principal at McLean County High School,” Nelson said. “I want to thank Mr. Burrough, the Site Based Council and the staff at MCHS for having faith in me for this position. We have made tremendous progress the past three years in the climate and culture of our school. This in turn has led to a more positive environment for our students. We are blessed to have a staff that cares for our students at MCHS. I appreciate the dedication and hard work the teachers and support staff put in each and every day for the students’ success. We see a very bright future for MCHS and the entire district.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
