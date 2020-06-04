McLean County’s new employee health insurance plan is set to kick-in next month. The insurance, originally handled by Helton Insurance Agency in Calhoun, has been switched over to Peel and Holland, an insurance agency representing Kentucky Association of Counties, or KACo, which Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said provides insurance needs for many counties throughout Kentucky. Helton Insurance managing partner Van Helton felt his agency’s bid did not receive fair consideration.
Before the switch, the county received coverage from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield via Helton Insurance. The annual premium paid between the county and its employees was $320,361 with the county paying 75% of the coverage and employees 25%, according to Dame. With a renewal of this plan, the annual premium cost would increase to $362,010.
Fiscal court voted 3-1 in favor of implementing the new plan in its March 24 meeting, which will go into effect next month. The new Anthem plan presented by Peel and Holland, representing KACo, has an annual premium of $340,629, $21,381 less than the presented renewal rate from Helton Insurance for the county’s former plan. The plan includes free vision insurance as well, according to Dame.
“I felt pretty good with the way we went and it was cheaper than what our renewal would have been if we would’ve stayed where we were at this year,” Dame said.
The new plan was recommended to the court by a Health Insurance Committee made up of employee representatives from each county department and tasked by the court with gathering information about insurance bids made to the county, including looking over the renewal of its previous plan with Helton’s Insurance.
“Each one of these employees was vested in the insurance we had … so they were paying the cost already and so to me, that justified giving them a voice in the court. The court created this committee with that intent,” he said.
Prior to making a recommendation to fiscal court for its Mach 24 vote, the committee was presented with multiple insurance quotes from both Helton Insurance and Peel and Holland Insurance representing KACo. Peel and Holland offered three Anthem plans ranging from $324,842 to $349,077 in annual premiums. Helton Insurance offered multiple plans from Anthem, Humana, Advisory Health and United Health Care ranging from $261,366 to $390,154 in annual premiums.
Dame said the committee unanimously agreed to recommend the Anthem plan that was voted into effect by magistrates on March 24.
However, Helton said his agency submitted two comparable quotes prior to the vote that were never fairly considered.
According to both Dame and Helton, Dame emailed Helton Insurance after the committee meeting asking for a comparable rate to the Anthem plan that the committee would be recommending to the fiscal court on March 24 with a $340,629 annual premium. Helton said his team delivered two plans, both from Advisory Health offering coverage from the Cigna Insurance network.
One option offered an annual premium of $313,845 and the second was a $302,295 premium. Helton said the second plan was most comparable to the Anthem plan the committee recommended. He said there was no significant difference in coverage between the two, other than than the providers, one being Anthem and the other being Cigna.
Helton said, however, that neither plans were passed along to the committee or magistrates to review before the March 24 vote.
“We don’t have any problems with competition and we don’t have any problems with losing business honorably, but our quotes that he asked for was never given to the committee. Furthermore, our quote was never given to the magistrates,” he said. “What does that do to your magistrates? It makes them an ignorant voter because they don’t have all the information.”
Dame said he did not present the quotes because they were submitted after the committee had already reviewed presentations and came to a decision on which plan it would recommend.
“I just tried to do the friendly thing,” he said when asked why he requested the competitive quotes if they were not going to be presented to the committee or the magistrates before voting on a policy.
“To me, that is against procedure,” Dame said regarding why the quotes, submitted after the committee meeting, were not given to magistrates or the committee for consideration. “If they wanted that quote to be in there, they should have brought it when they presented to the committee.”
Additionally, Dame said, the committee unanimously chose to recommend Anthem. The counter-quotes from Helton Insurance were from Advisory Health offering Cigna plans. He said the county employees are already covered by and familiar with Anthem and the committee wanted to stay with Anthem.
Helton said Cigna offers “just as good, if not better” coverage as Anthem and the county is paying more than $30,000 extra for what he deemed a “name brand” provider.
Dame said, however, employees have been happy with the new plan and the county is committed to it.
“There’s got to be a middle of the road here. We saved the county some money compared to where we were going to renew, but we also … got them better benefits,” he said.
The new plan will go into effect starting July 1, 2020.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
