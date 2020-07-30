McLean County Public Schools has named a new interim principal at Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School in Sacramento, as former principal Jeff Jones has decided to pursue another opportunity, he said.
MCPS announced via Facebook that Jon Farley had been named interim principal. Farley had previously served as principal for the school for nine years prior, according to the announcement, and has an extensive teaching history as well. His term with the school began July 1.
Jones said he will take on the role as vice principal at Bend Gate Elementary in Henderson County. His tenure with MGPES ended June 30. He said he has learned that some opportunities in his education career are too good to pass up and this one one of those opportunities.
Jones said that while he is happy to pursue his new role in Henderson County, he is doing so with mixed feelings, especially after being cut off from students so abruptly this school year due to COVID-19.
“It’s definitely with mixed feelings,” he said. “ I’ll miss the kids and I’ll miss several of the people I worked with.”
Jones was with MGPES for only one year, but said he is proud to have accomplished building a positive working environment for his staff and teachers where everyone feels valued.
“I really love the kids and I loved the people I worked with and it’s a really cool, neat little community, Sacramento is,” Jones said. “The one thing I feel like I accomplished is the staff felt valued. It was very teacher-centered and I tried to support the staff.in any way I could. I’m kind of proud of those relationships that I created and I hope that there will be some that continue on.”
