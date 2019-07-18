Summer Adventure (Summer Reading) is in full swing. Last week we had 91 in attendance. Not only did the children hear a great story, but also made rockets and a solar mobile. We can't wait to share all the neat projects we have coming up for Summer Adventure this month. We would love to have your children/Tweens participate in our adventures aboard our space shuttle.
On Tuesday, children 5 and under board the ship at 1 p.m., Tuesday evenings, families board at 5:30 p.m. for a light meal and then sit back and enjoy the fun. This Tuesday, Lacy Jean will be here with space music, a story and lots of fun.
Thursdays, children 6-9 years can board the space shuttle at 11 a.m. This week, we will be building aliens to take home. Tweens ages 10-14 years climb aboard the shuttle at 1 p.m. Call the library for more information.
Thursday night we welcome Mr. Barry Mitchell with "Aliens, Astronauts and a Turtle" in Space. The program starts at 5:30 p.m. We have a few spots left, so please call the library at 270-278-9184 to register.
Why do we ask for registration for our programs? The majority of our programs are held in our Art Gallery and it has limited space available, therefore, we have to limit the number of people that can attend due to fire marshal's rules We also ask for registration in order to have enough supplies on hand and also enough snacks for everyone in attendance. There are many events that occur back to back and if it is an outside event for the kids, we jump right into the next program scheduled even though it may start 15 minutes earlier than planned, especially if the same ones are signed up for the next program. We do not plan to leave anyone out and if they are there for the next event that takes place, then we will be glad to continue the program. Communication is key between the library staff and patrons.
Laugh & Learn Story Time takes place on Fridays at 10 a.m. Ms. Michele has several space adventures planned for children 5 and under. Make plans to join us!
The Bookmobile will be at the following locations in the county the week of July 22nd:
Tuesday Smith's Store in Beech Grove from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday Sacramento Methodist Church from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Friday Helton's parking lot in Calhoun from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Be sure and stop by for a visit.
Tweens will meet this Friday, July 19th, 5:30 p.m. at the library. We have several neat games we will be playing and a few scientific games. Be sure to call the library to register at 270-278-9184.
We have a lot of things going on at the library. Come on by and see what is happening and follow us on Facebook!
