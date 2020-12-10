Hello, McLean County!
My name is Karah Wilson and I am the new McLean County News reporter. I began transitioning into this position on Nov. 30. Some of you I have already met but there are a lot that I haven’t yet. Even if we haven’t met, I’d like to tell you a little bit about myself.
I am originally from a small town in Alabama called Scottsboro. I grew up there and lived there until 2017. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s most famously known for the Unclaimed Baggage Center. It is also 45 minutes east of Huntsville. While in Scottsboro, I lived with my parents and younger sister. We also have had two cats and two dogs, but not all at the same time.
I have been reporting for various media outlets since 2012. I was a sophomore in high school and I joined my school’s newspaper staff. I stayed on the staff until I graduated in 2015. That same year I was the editor of the newspaper and the yearbook. During my time at the school newspaper, I realized being a reporter is what I wanted to do for a career.
After graduating high school, I went to Northeast Alabama Community College to obtain an associate’s in communications. I stayed there from 2015 until 2017, working on their yearbook as well. Once I received all the credits I needed to transfer, I made the move to Florence, Alabama to begin my last two years of college at the University of North Alabama.
While at UNA, I began writing for the school newspaper, The Flor-Ala. I began as the Life Editor and swiftly made my way up to Managing Editor. That academic year was one of the hardest ones I’d ever had. Not because of my classes, but because of the fight we were continuously fighting with the administration. The university ended up getting censured. Being censured means the College Media Association and other college associations were dissatisfied with the way the university was treating us at the paper and the First Amendment.
Through all of that I still obtained a bachelor’s in journalism and made my move to Evansville, Indiana shortly after. Before this job, I worked for Paxton Media Group designing several newspapers across the midwest and southern regions of the country. I was there a year and a half before learning about this position.
I liked designing but journalism has always been my passion. I know that journalists and media outlets get a bad reputation, but this is a hard job and we are people, too. We make mistakes. But to me, it’s more about why someone wants to go into journalism. I grew up with my dad watching the news all the time and my mom eventually began working at a newspaper. It was something I was surrounded by all the time, but I never grew tired of it.
My goal as a reporter, whether that be for McLean County or somewhere else, is to always tell the truth. The truth is so important and is sometimes lost when it comes to reporting. It is important for people to know what is happening around them. There is never too much knowledge. Having this information allows for informed decisions. I hope that by the end of my time in McLean County, that shows to be true.
Thank you for accepting me into your county and I am eager to get to meet more of you and do the best job I possibly can at keeping the residents of McLean County as informed as possible. I’ll see you all soon!
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
