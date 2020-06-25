As the state moves through a reopening process, McLean’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases remains lower than many surrounding counties with 26 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, June 23, according to the Green River District Health Department.
In the last three weeks, the county has only reported two additional cases. 25 of the 26 individuals testing positive for the virus have since recovered, leaving one confirmed active case in the county.
On Tuesday, GRDHD reported 13 additional cases in the region, 8 in Daviess, 1 in Hancock, 3 in Henderson and 1 in Union County. Of the 842 individuals that have tested positive in the region so far, 740 have recovered, reaching an 885 recovery rate.
“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family. The virus is still out there,” said GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton in a press release. “We encourage anyone who has been in crowds or had close contact with people in public to get tested.”
The health department will offer free COVID-19 testing in McLean County on June 30 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.at the McLean County Health Center located on KY-81 in Calhoun. Tests must be scheduled in advance on the GRDHD website.
