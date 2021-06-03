One new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in McLean County, according to the Green River District Health Department. There are 50 active cases in the county and 34.34% of residents have been vaccinated as of May 28.
There have been 877 total confirmed cases and 799 recovered cases. Fifty-two residents have been hospitalized overall and there have been 28 deaths.
The county’s incidence rate is 6.2, leaving the county in the yellow, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Statewide, there are 458,712 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 7,067 deaths and 52,805 recovered cases. The state’s positivity rate is 2.50%. 6,638,937 Kentuckians have been tested.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on June 1 that 2,058,029 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“These vaccines are miracles,” Beshear said. “They have effectively eliminated death and hospitalization for the most vulnerable. They are saving lives every day and we’ve got to make sure more people get them.”
It was also announced by Beshear that senior centers will open at full capacity on June 11.
On May 25, Beshear said Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine “is 100% effective” in a study of adolescents ages 12 to 17. He said Moderna plans to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use of its vaccine for this age group early this month. If approved, the vaccine would be the second vaccine available for the age group.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
