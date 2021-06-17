As of June 15, there has been one new confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Green River District Health Department. There have been 887 confirmed cases and 28 deaths since 2020. 35.77% of the county has been vaccinated and there is one current hospitalization.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, McLean County’s incidence rate is 3.1, leaving the county in yellow.
Statewide, there have been 462,700 total positive cases of COVID-19 with 7,171 deaths, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The state’s positivity rate is 2.05%.
Gov. Beshear gave his final regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing on June 11 and lifted the statewide mask mandate for most settings and ended capacity limits for restaurants, bars and other public venues. A new executive order was implemented, keeping mask requirements in laces for high-risk settings identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those settings include public transit, long-term care facilities and healthcare facilities.
“Today, we are lifting the final restrictions put in place to keep our people safe during this once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic,” Beshear said. “COVID-19 remains deadly. Our war against it is not yet won. But after more than 15 months of struggle and sacrifice, we can also say this: While COVID-19 remains a threat, we are no longer in a crisis.”
According to Beshear, 2,106,464 Kentuckians had received their first dose of the vaccine as of June 11.
Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack said the proof of the vaccines’ effectiveness is in the data. The state’s weekly number of COVID-19 cases has declined 93% since January, the state’s number of weekly deaths declined 93% since January and the state’s hospitalization numbers declined 83% since January.
“We would not be here today were it not for the collective effort of so many Kentuckians,” Stack said. “While I wish it weren’t for this reason, it’s been a privilege of a lifetime to come into Kentuckians’ lives and to serve with the team at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, as well as with local health departments across the state. Thank you, Team Kentucky, and here’s to a better summer ahead.”
Beshear has not lifted the state’s State of Emergency due to the impact programs, grants and executive orders have had on Kentuckians, including a $96 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for vaccine distribution and administration.
“Reading the ages and counties of the dead, almost daily, is the hardest thing I have ever done,” Beshear said. “We are in the process of developing a permanent monument that will replace the sea of flags on the Capitol lawn representing every Kentuckian lost to COVID-19, which I hope will inspire generations of future leaders to think about these Kentuckians, these families and the challenges of these times. … We know that our actions saved thousands, likely tens of thousands of lives. I’ve never felt more pride in our commonwealth and our people than knowing how we did this for one another.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
