As of Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department is reporting 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLean County, only one of which is newly reported since last Tuesday.
Of the 24 confirmed cases, 21 have recovered, leaving 3 active cases in the county along with one current hospitalization.
GRDHD has reported 11 new cases in its seven county region, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 693, 559 of which have recovered, producing an 81% recovery rate. 17 individuals in the district are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
“As things continue to open up we want to remind everyone the virus is still out there,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director in a press release. “It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family.”
State-wide, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 155 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to at least 10,185. There were also 3 new deaths reported Tuesday. The total toll is 442.
At least 3,275 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, he reported.
