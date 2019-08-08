• Thomas J. Brown, 25, of the 200 block of Meadowlark Drive in Calhoun, was charged Friday for driving under the influence, having an open contained in a vehicle, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and second-degree wanton endangerment.
• John M. Boring, 41, of the 400 block of West Fourth Street in Sacramento, was charged July 31 for first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), selling a controlled substance to a minor, and second-degree wanton endangerment.
