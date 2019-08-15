• Daressa D. Jarvis, 40, of the 100 block of Albin Road in Sacramento, was charged on Aug. 8 with theft by unlawful taking of a controlled substance, under $10,000.
• Alexis White, 16, of the 200 block of Wilson Street in Greenville, was charged on Aug. 8 with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.