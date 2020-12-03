As Poole’s Pharmacy Care reached its 30th anniversary at the end of October, owners Ron and Lisa Poole look back on how the business has grown and established itself over the years.
Poole’s got its start in Central City at what used to be Brand’s Corner Drug. Over the past three decades, it has grown from having three employees to having 59 employees in five different locations including Livermore, Owensboro, Greenville, Lewisport and Central City.
The Livermore location, formerly known as Glover’s Pharmacy, provides vital and convenient services to its customers, especially in such a trying time as now, according to head pharmacist at the Livermore location, Brittany Brown.
Brown said the pharmacy offers a delivery service within a 10-mile radius for its customers — a service that is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ron Poole said Poole’s has established itself as a reputable company over the past 30 years by providing quality customer care to its clientele.
“That’s the backbone of our reputation. I purposely chose Poole’s Pharmacy Care as our new name in 1995 to place emphasis on the “Care” that we deliver to every customer,” he stated in a press release.
Poole’s stated that the business has plans to celebrate its 30-year milestone most likely around late-spring or early-summer depending on when it is safe to do so.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
