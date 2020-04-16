As Poole’s Pharmacy approaches 30 years of service, it continues to offer unique services to its communities, said head pharmacist at the Livermore location, Brittany Brown.
After graduating from pharmacy school, according to Brown, Poole started in Central City partnering up with another pharmacy before eventually buying out the business, transitioning it into what it is today.
“He wanted to come back to the area he was from, so he came back and actually found an opportunity to go into business with someone else,” Brown said.
Since Poole’s got its start in Central City nearly three decades ago, owner Ron Poole has expanded his business into four other Western Kentucky cities, including Livermore, Owensboro, Greenville and Lewisport.
The Livermore location, formerly known as Glover’s Pharmacy, provides vital and convenient services to its customers, especially in such a trying time as now, Brown said.
“We offer a service to the customers here that really isn’t available anywhere else in the county, especially in Livermore,” she said. “We’re a very short walk for most of the people that live right here in Livermore and we do offer a delivery service for the medications … That’s especially a good thing with what’s going on right now with the COVID-19 stuff going around.”
Brown said the pharmacy’s delivery service has been in high demand lately and is an essential service to help residents practice social distancing measures while still being able to receive necessary medications.
Poole’s also offers its Right Packs which are pre-packed daily pills for those that take many medications and need help keeping them organized, according to Brown. Poole’s Right Packs are packed for each day and are labeled with the time and time each pack is supposed to be taken.
Delivery services are offered within a 10-mile distance of each location and is available upon request.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.